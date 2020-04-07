OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – One nonprofit in Osceola County is bracing for the impact coronavirus will bring to needy families.

The Osceola County Food Angels is an organization that helps feed underprivileged students. For example, the Osceola County School District has more than 2,500 self-reported homeless students. Mickie Starlard, who started the Food Angels in 2013, said the school district identifies the children in need that they provide food to while school is in session.

Starlard said she is worried about the avalanche of requests that will pour in once school begins. So now that school is out, the volunteer Angels want to be prepared by storing, organizing and prepping donations.

“The coronavirus situation has taken the ability for us to take care of the kids, away from us,” Starlard said. “Because the schools are closed so we can’t reach them. But as soon as we can, we will be out in full force.”