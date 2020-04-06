ORANGE COUNTY, Fla.— Central Florida roadways have their fair share of crashes, we know that.

Who cleans up debris left behind after crashes?

FDOT says maintenance contractors are responsible for maintaining roadways

In Orange County, the fire department or towing companies often clean crash scenes

But in this week’s Traffic Inbox, Thomas Breiding wants to know who’s in charge of cleaning up what’s left behind after the crash.

“The big thing that kills me is just the stuff that gets left behind from accidents, between bumpers, smashed headlights,” said Thomas.

Thomas trains for triathlons daily, 25 miles or so, up and down John Young Parkway, south of I-4.

Besides avoiding traffic, Thomas has to avoid debris, left in the bike lane.

“Somebody should have to pick that up and take it with them from an accident,” Thomas told us.

He’s had to replace his tires more than 30 times over the years.

“My tires cost just as much as what a car tire would and if it gets cut just right, that’s it, it’s done,” he said.

FDOT Communications Specialist Jessica Ottaviano tells us “We have asset maintenance contractors assigned to our state roads who are responsible for maintaining the roadways, which includes picking up debris, especially in the event personal property is left behind from an incident.”

FDOT says they’ve cleaned up John Young, and if you see any more debris, call them.

Orange County tells us the fire department or towing company usually clean up crash scenes, but if there’s still debris, Public Works can send out a crew.

“You have to pick up after your pet but you don’t have to clean up after your car, I don’t get it,” Thomas said.