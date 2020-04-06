ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – Police in one Brevard County city are trying to help seniors stay safe and worry less during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rockledge Police officers delivering prescriptions to seniors

The department is working with local pharmacies

Many seniors worked to go out amid the coronavirus pandemic

Rockledge Police officers are offering prescription delivery services.

And six local pharmacies are working with the police department.

Rockledge Police Department says it's critical for seniors to get their medications without running the risk of going out in public.​

The officer goes through the drive-thru, only knowing the person's name and address.

Officers are practicing social distancing during deliveries, plus wearing masks and gloves. And they are wearing their uniforms to make sure seniors aren't concerned who is at the door.

"We're going to knock and make sure we maintain our six-foot distance," Corporal Alice Deakins said. "And make sure that they are home so they are able to get this."

"The officers are wonderful," said 85-year-old Esther DiBiase, who was delivered her prescription today. "They are doing everything for me."

Officers say they've gotten a lot of response so far, and they expect to be busy everyday on the deliveries.​

If you are over 65, you can contact Corporal Deakins at 321-544-0399 for more information.