INDIALANTIC, Fla. — Small businesses are closing or trying to hang on in the pandemic.

But one Brevard County restaurant is actually doing so well, it's paying its employees more.

It's an assembly line of lunchtime to-go orders at the original Longdoggers in Indialantic.

Right in the thick of it is 18-year veteran server Bridgette Bobb, one of 300 employees at the six locations.

"I love working here, it's one of the best places to work," said Bobb. "We miss everybody. Everybody's been driving through to get food."

The eatery is staying open.

"Adapting," said owner L.J. Burr. "Everyday we adapt."

And decisions, like the food, are being made at a fast pace.

They've set up makeshift grocery store.

Orders are taken at the drive-thru, and drivers get in line on the other side of the restaurant.

"Adjusting the occupancy, to safe conditions for the staff," said Burr.

Burr also made the call to give workers a large pay bump, thanks to the CARES act.

"To keep the staff alive, keep them working," Burr said. "The stimulus package coming through, so there's an opportunity to give employees $20 an hour."

"I cried when I saw that, that was amazing," said Bobb. "It's really nice to have that camaraderie."

The restaurant management team has been cooking breakfast for employees to relieve some anxiety.

They are also donating to local food banks.