ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney is suspending the rest of its programs in the Disney Internships & Programs effective April 18, the company announced Monday.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to disrupt our daily lives, we continue to focus on the safety and well-being of our guests and Cast Members,” read a notice on the Disney Programs Twitter account .

The suspension means those in the Cultural Representative Program, cast members from other countries who typically represent their country in Epcot, will be sent home. Disney said it is working to help them return home.

“We will work with them on a case-by-case basis to make travel arrangements,” Disney said. “These participants will continue to be paid through April 18.”

Also, Disney has canceled arrivals for its upcoming internship programs, including the Disney College Program. Participants who were set to arrive in June will be refunded their program fees, according to Disney.

Disney said it will be amending the eligibility requirements for its programs so that “those who have already been accepted will be able to reapply…even if they have already graduated.”

In March, Disney cut short the spring version of its Disney College Program in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Participants were paid through the end of the month but were only given a few days-notice to move out of program housing.

Last week, Disney announced it would begin furloughing some of its workers starting April 19. That news came after Disney executives said they would be taking pay cuts amid the crisis.

Walt Disney World and Disneyland in California remain closed until further notice.