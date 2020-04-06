CLEARWATER, Fla. — Tampa Bay Area businesses are learning the new federal Paycheck Protection Program may not protect nearly enough paychecks.

When Earl Chafee, the owner of Carolina's Cleaning, heard about the program starting on Friday, he immediately contacted his bank, Wells Fargo, to apply.



"But I was told that they were not accepting applications at that point because they didn't have the guidelines from the Treasury," Chafee said.

He was also informed that he needed to get some payroll information so he spent the weekend collecting that.

Chafee said he called the bank Monday morning, with all his paperwork in order, and was shocked to find out Wells Fargo was no longer accepting applications.

"I was disappointed to say the least," he explained. "It just seemed to me to be another example of the botched and bungled response to the crisis."

Wells Fargo said it can't meet the demand because of a federal cap placed on the bank.

"We are committed to helping our customers during these unprecedented and challenging times, but are restricted in our ability to serve as many customers as we would like," CEO Charlie Scharf said in a statement.​

Wells Fargo has asked the U.S. Federal Reserve to lift the asset cap but so far, that hasn't happened.

The bank said it will focus its lending on nonprofits and small businesses with fewer than 50 employees. It said it already has enough applications to exceed its capacity of $10 billion to lend.

Chafee said he will "shop around" for other lending institutions participating in the program but many of them are giving their own customers top priority.

"I want to take care of my people and trying to do that and the help is not available," he said. "They don't have the money. Their $10 billion is gone."

Other banks are reporting being swamped with applications, as well. As of late Monday afternoon, Citigroup, was still working to get the application up on its website, saying it would be "available shortly."

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted late Monday afternoon that the Federal Reserve announced it will be creating a new facility to help lenders make the PPP loans. Rubio said details should be coming out late this week.