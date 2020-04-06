PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Working out for little kids is made easy with Stretch-n-Grow, but now the company is trying to stay afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Megan Bowling started Strech-n-Go workouts with her family back in 1992.

“We go to the schools and daycares,” Bowling said. “We work with 100,000 children a week worldwide."

Every workout starts off with an “adventure.” The goal is to teach preschoolers and daycare children the importance of fitness and nutrition.

Their biggest adventure now is trying to stay afloat.

“Because of all the closures, we are completely shut down,” she said. “We are not sure how to pay our bills.”

So they started creating free virtual classes to keep kids at home active.

“We are using pillows, we are using rolled up socks to help with workouts.” Bowling said.

Bowling livestreams two virtual classes every weekday via Zoom.

While making the videos, her family is working to stay positive.

“Going out of business is definitely a fear, but we are doing everything possible to not let that happen,” Bowling said. “We hope when this is all over, businesses will hire us again.”