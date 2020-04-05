DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Days after closing beaches in an attempt to help stem the coronavirus spread, Volusia County officials are issuing some flexibility on the order.

The beaches were closed on Thursday and remain closed.

However, in an effort to provide an outlet for physical exercise, the county is allowing certain exercise-related activities on the beach.

With neighboring Brevard County making the decision to open their beaches for physical activity, the expectation is that Volusia County will experience low numbers of non-residents visiting the beach.

The new measure allows walking, jogging, biking, fishing, surfing and swimming. Activities such as sunbathing, sitting in chairs, organized sports or lying on blankets and grouping of people on the beach remain prohibited.

A minimum of six-foot social distancing shall apply, and social distancing orders issued by the federal and state government must be observed.

“We are facing real dangers in this community and in our nation,” said County Manager George Recktenwald. “Volusia County will continue to monitor the situation and make the best decisions for the safety of our citizens.”

Beach staff will be enforcing these rules.