ORLANDO, Fla. — Clouds and rain are ahead for your Sunday.

We are not anticipating thunderstorms today, but off and on pockets of light to moderate rain will continue through this evening across Central Florida. The coverage of rain will be 40 percent.

There could be an isolated downpour or two, but most of this rain will be generally light. The added clouds and higher rain chances will lead to cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 70s for most neighborhoods across Central Florida.

A few light showers will be possible overnight and skies will stay cloudy. Lows will be back into the middle 60s for Monday morning.

A few more showers will be possible around sunrise on Monday followed by a chance of some hit and miss showers by the afternoon. Highs to start the week will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The coverage of rain will be a bit lower and at 30 percent with a few peaks of sunshine during the afternoon.

Temperatures start to heat back up as we dry out a little for Tuesday and Wednesday. Afternoon temps will return to the upper 80s for the middle of the week. There will still be enough moisture in place to spark a few isolated afternoon showers both days.

The coverage will be low and only at 20 percent.

The quietest and warmest day of the week will be Thursday. Skies will be mostly sunny with temperatures reaching for the upper 80s and lower 90s. Another weather disturbance will move out of the Gulf of Mexico by Friday.

This weather maker will increase the clouds and rain chances for Friday and next weekend. High temperatures will fall back into the upper 70s and lower 80s by next Saturday and Sunday.

BOATING FORECAST

If you’re a commercial fisherman or on boat patrol, there is a small craft caution in effect. Seas will be running at 4 to 6 feet with a light chop on the intracoastal.

Winds will be out of the east at 5 to 15 knots.