LAKE WALES, Fla. — Like many other tourist destinations, Bok Tower Gardens had to temporarily close its doors due to COVID-19 pandemic.

SUPPORT Bok Tower Gardens

Weddings had to be postponed and its annual Easter sunrise service will be held online for the first time in 94 years. The service will start at 7 a.m. and be broadcast live on the Gardens’ Facebook page. It will feature Rev. Tim Nunez, the Rector of the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Lake Wales. Sacred carillon music will be played by Geert D’hollander.

“We will do our best to bring it to audiences around the world using some virtual technology,” said Erica Smith, the Gardens’ Director of Marketing.

It’s the first time Bok Tower Gardens has closed since Hurricane Irma, according to Smith. The closure came Mar. 13.

“It was one of the hardest challenges that we’ve ever faced,” Smith said, adding that the Gardens are resilient and have survived several wars and hurricanes over its 91 year history.

Smith said they’ve had to postpone about 15 weddings until the fall and now don’t have any scheduled until July.

Despite having to close for the forseeable future, Smith said the gardens are in good shape. The caretakers are still working on site, sprucing up everything and the non-profit hasn’t had to lay anyone off. But smith said the gardens could use some donations.

“It’s not a dire situation but depending on how long this lasts, that could change,” Smith said.