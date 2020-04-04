NATIONWIDE — The Centers for Disease Control is now recommending that people wear cloth face masks while out in public. Since N95 masks and surgical masks are in extremely short supply, many people are looking for ways to create or access a makeshift face covering.

Cloth masks are not as effective as N95 respirator masks, but they provide a marginal level of protection.

If you’d rather not make your own, there is a cottage industry of face masks on Etsy.

There are several ways to make simple masks out of items you have around the house, with no sewing required.

Bandana Mask

You can make a face mask using a bandana or other piece of cloth and two hair ties.



Photo of a bandana and two hair ties (Spectrum News)

Fold the bandana and attach the hair ties like in the video below.

The CDC is now recommending that people wear cloth face masks while out in public to help slow the spread of #coronavirus. Here are some ways to make a simple mask without sewing. #covid19 #diyfacemask #bandana https://t.co/SpPLASdEGr pic.twitter.com/T620qpk6M8 — Spectrum News Austin (@SpecNewsATX) April 4, 2020

If you don’t have any hair ties, you can cut off the top of a sock and create two stretchy bands.



Photo of sock with the top snipped off (Spectrum News)

T-shirt Mask

You can also create a no-sew mask by wrapping a T-shirt around your head and face like in the video below.

Here is another example of a T-shirt mask.

Tips