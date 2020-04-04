ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Despite the efforts, Orange County again reporting a spike in cases and another death.

Orange County leaders now have a new way for you to see the areas with the most cases.

The county created a heat map to show the areas positive cases are confirmed and where people are under investigation. Officials said it’s a different way to track what’s happening.

Wonder if people are sick near your home?

Orange County’s Covid-19 Heat Map will give you a better idea.

Remax Town Centre Team leader Daniel Betancourt happens to live in Winter Garden -- one of the spots shaded red on that heat map.

“We are not using it as any kind of guiding principle," Betancourt said. "I think what it displays is that the more densely populated parts of central Florida are the ones that are affected the most I think."

He’s been a realtor in Central Florida for 16 years.

“I have not felt overly concerned because I’m in good health and my business practice doesn’t necessarily involve a lot of physical contact but I am aware of what’s going on," he said.

Orlando, Azalea Park, Alafaya are some areas County Mayor Jerry Demings mentioned as hot spots Friday. Cases overall in the county continue to rise.

“What I would tell you about a heat map is it is very difficult to be able to analyze what you are looking at on a day by day basis," Demings said. "Those trends take probably days or weeks to be able to really discern any type of reaction or response to what we are seeing.”

Seminole County also released a heat map Friday showing the highest concentration of Covid cases in cities like Oviedo, Sanford and Lake Mary.

The message from health officials to people in the hot zones:

“The same of people who are not living in the hot areas to keep yourself away keep distance and have hygiene restrict your movement and to keep yourself as much as you can in the family unit," said Dr. Raul Pino, Florida Department of Health Orange County.

Orange County says they’re planning to update that map every couple of days.

The data they’re using comes from the Department of Health.