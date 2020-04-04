Tamara Brock has been live-streaming her trucking career ever since she got into the business, about six years ago, to give people an idea of what life on the road is really like.

“People really didn’t have a clue as to what we did out here,” said Brock.

On a typical day, it's just her and her dog Rippley, but she says since the pandemic work has been anything but typical.

“I drop a load off at the Illinois Walmart, then I went down to Harrison, Missouri Walmart, then I had to go up to Mount Sterling Walmart,” said Brock.

She’s one of the thousands of truck drivers on the road helping to restock store shelves and medical supplies, but Brock says in their effort to quickly deliver goods throughout the country, many drivers' needs have been left by the roadside.

“Low and behold, they started shutting all the rest areas down," said Brock.

After some states made it mandatory for many businesses to close down, truckers had to battle with issues like not being served in drive-thru lines, getting towed or booted while parked to rest, or even worse not having access bathroom.

“It’s was like oh my God! We still have to deliver food but you're shutting down the places we need to take a shower, eat, and do other stuff,” explained Brock.

Truck driver, Desiree Wood is the president of Real Women in Trucking. She says the crisis has really shed a light on daily challenges all drivers face.

“It’s more than putting up a meme that says we love truck drivers and we support you. How are you supporting them,” said Wood.

Wood suggests companies can compile a list of local resources, like food and restrooms they will post on their webpage.

“Some of these truck drivers have never been to your town before,” explained Wood.

Through it all, Brock says there’s a lot of positives to being on the road right now.

“The best thing is when I got to deliver groceries to my own state,” said Brock.

And she says the overtime is helping her reach her goal of owning her own business and setting examples for other women.

“It’s a huge accomplishment to have a black women pay her truck off in four years,” said Brock.