SANFORD, Fla. — There’s almost 200 people in Seminole County who have tested positive for Coronavirus.

But some of those people are ignoring the mandate to self-isolate.

Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris says they have workers who call patients who've tested positive for the virus every day.

Through those calls they discovered at least 5 infected people who went out in public to go grocery shopping or run errands.

When asked at Friday's press conference, Harris said they didn't know exactly where the patients had gone.

He said when they asked them they were "not forthcoming" with that information. Harris says they’re providing food to these families, so there’s no reason for them to leave the house.

“This is extremely scary, this is extremely serious, and we will not tolerate it in Seminole County,” Harris said.

That's why he said Seminole County leaders passed an emergency order stating that anyone who's tested positive for COVID-19 must self-isolate in their home if they don't need to go to a hospital.

If they don't, under county law, they can be fined up to $500 per violation.

“We didn’t want to issue this order, but when we started to hear that people were moving about the county with COVID-19 that scares us greatly,” Harris said.

The order is enforceable by any Seminole County or city law enforcement officer, code enforcement official, and emergency management official.

Healthcare worker Maria Gibson picked up some groceries Friday after a long week at the Central Florida hospital where she works.

“It’s been rough, it’s been a rough couple of weeks,” Gibson said.

She’s shocked and frustrated that some patients with COVID-19, were discovered running errands just like she was doing.

“It’s pretty ridiculous honestly and very selfish. It’s cruel! Because you’re spreading your chances you know?” she said.

Seminole health leaders say the rate of positive cases being found in the county has gone down over the past couple days.

They say that's in part due to social distancing requirements they already had in place.

But they say infected patients doing things like grocery shopping can undo a lot of the good social distancing has done there. Harris also says that if it’s happening in Seminole County, it’s more than likely happening in other places.

Prompting him to even take strong measures with his own family.

“I live in Orange County, I work in Seminole County that’s why when I went home I said we are not leaving the house,” Harris said.

As a healthcare worker, Gibson pleads with everyone to follow these orders.

“Stay away from people, just stay safe, that’s it,” Gibson said.

The big question here is how will deputies enforce this new order.

Harris says that's where they need your help - if you know of a neighbor, friend or family member who has tested positive and is still leaving their house, you can call the county at 407-665-0000, or call your local law enforcement non-emergency number.