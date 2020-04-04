ORLANDO, Fla. — Our beautiful and comfortable weather continues for yet another day before changes arrive on Sunday.

A ridge of high pressure will keep the dry and sunny weather in place for this afternoon, if you’re doing work around the house or taking a solitary walk. Temperatures will be a touch warmer today compared to Thursday and Friday.

Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s across inland spots with highs in the lower 80s along the coast.

Clouds will start to increase ahead of a weather disturbance that will bring the chance for rain on Sunday. Sunday morning temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s with much cooler temperatures by the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. The rain coverage will be low, but we will take any rain we can get with all of Central Florida now in moderate drought. The coverage of rain will be 30 percent for the second half of the weekend.

Spot rain showers will continue for the start of the week. The coverage of rain will stay at 20 percent through mid-week. High temperatures return to the low to mid-80s for Monday and Tuesday before heating up to around 90 degrees by Wednesday. Morning temperatures will be mild with lows in the low to middle 60s.

Temperatures will be hot on Thursday with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny. Our next weather maker moves in on Friday. This will bring a higher coverage of rain and slightly cooler temperatures. On Friday, highs will fall back into the 80s.

BOATING FORECAST

If you’re a commercial fisherman or on boat patrol, there will be breezy conditions this afternoon on the waters.

Seas will be running at 2 to 4 feet with a moderate chop on the intracoastal. Winds will be at 5 to 15 knots and out of the southeast.