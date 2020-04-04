JEFFERSON - Normally, Ryan MacKay and Lilac Hedge Farm would be selling their products at a farmer's market.

But since the coronavirus outbreak, they simply can't.

"At first, we were a little bit nervous because farmer's markets is probably 70% of our business, and we were trying to figure out how we would get there. We have been fortunate in the fact that we have been offering home delivery for around a year now," said owner Ryan MacKay.

MacKay and the farm have significantly increased their online presence, going from roughly 20 home deliveries a week to several hundred.

"Over the last few weeks, we've spaced out and were doing home deliveries 1 day a week. Now, at this point, we're doing home deliveries Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday," MacKay said.

The Holden-based farm sells pasture raised meats.

Right now, they'd usually be preparing for the rush which comes with Easter, however, it's not the case this year. MacKay said, "I don't think people are going to be gathering as much, so we're probably not going to see as many whole hams going out, but half hams have been really popular."

Mackay says one of the most worrying parts of the pandemic is the uncertainty of when life will be back to normal.

"I cannot even tell you when our management's last day off was. I mean, we've got a really good core team, friends and family as well, that pitch in and make it work."

Earlier this year, the farm actually set a goal for their online delivering system. MacKay says in the month of March alone, they absolutely shattered that goal. He says with online doing so well, he hopes once this pandemic comes to a close, the farm can actually break even.​