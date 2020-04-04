TAMPA, Fla. — State Senator Janet Cruz from Tampa sent a letter on Friday to Governor Ron DeSantis calling for the removal of the man in charge of Florida's broken unemployment website.

"I cannot in good conscience stand by the response provided by the Department to this economic crisis," Cruz wrote. "It is with great disappointment and frustration that I request you ask Executive Director Ken Lawson to resign."

On Thursday, Lawson apologized for the fiasco and made a commitment to get the resources needed for the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

Tylor Herrera, 38, from Beverly Hills, is a landscaper who was laid off because of coronavirus. He said he knows all too well the frustration of trying to navigate Florida's unemployment website.

The Citrus County man said it took him multiple long calls over many days just to get his PIN number.

"It took me about a week and a half total to get my PIN and that was calling all day, every day," said Herrera. "I was waiting on hold sometimes for five hours, sometimes for six, sometimes for eight, sometimes for seven hours each day and I'd be bumped off." ​

Herrera said he finally had some modest success after using a strategy of calling into the system five minutes before it opened with live operators.

"How I got a hold of somebody was I waited until 7:25 [a.m.] and then I started calling and calling, again and again and again, 15-to-20 times, and then I was able to get on the automated system to put my information in," he said. "Then at 7:30, I pressed "1" to talk to a live advisor and I waited that day for seven hours and I was able to get my PIN."

Herrera said his wife is still working but he expects his family will run out of money in about a week.

On Monday, Herrera said he was finally able to submit his application through the website and it has been 'processing' ever since.

"I was able to get online and fill out my application. It took about five hours," he said. "It probably only would've taken 20 minutes, but when you fill out the information on the page and then you press 'submit' it'll kick you off the site and then you have to put the information in all over again. So, it's really frustrating."

State auditors flagged glitches with the unemployment website back in 2015 and again last year, after DeSantis took office. We asked DOE spokesperson Tiffany Cause why this longstanding problem wasn't fixed sooner.

Instead of answering that question, Vause gave us the same canned response twice.

"We are so grateful to Gov. DeSantis. Yesterday, he signed an executive order giving us the ability and the resources to do everything we need to do to fix the website," she said. "And make it more accessible for Floridians across our state to receive re-employment assistance."

In her letter, Cruz stated she could not get answers from DOE on a timeline for the re-employment benefits web platform being fixed and the implementation of new federal enhanced benefits.

"I understand the re-employment assistance benefit website was designed to fail, and that was not an action taken by your administration," she wrote. "But we need a plan and that information must be communicated to members of the Legislature so we may effectively serve our constituents."

"All the Department has communicated to me on the re-employment benefits system is to be 'be patient,' and to ask those I represent to 'be patient.' That is disgraceful," Cruz wrote.

Herrera has a lot of patience but said he grows more concerned with each day that passes before his application gets approved.

"I'm worried this is becoming a logjam of applications that's only getting worse," he said. "I'm not blaming the governor, I'm not blaming Rick Scott, our previous Governor, because this system isn't designed for this."​