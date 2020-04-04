CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Talk about thinking outside the [pizza] box.

A Cape Canaveral mom-and-pop Italian restaurant is earning a lot of goodwill while keeping their business going by giving a little something extra with every order — a roll of toilet paper.

Papa Vito's Italian Restaurant in business since 2001

Restaurant doing what it can to keep more than 50 staff members employed

Papa Vito's Italian Restaurant general manager Austin Oplinger says management is doing all they can to keep more than 50 staff members employed while putting a smile on his customers' faces.

“We like to take care of everybody," Oplinger said. "We consider them our family."

With every order, customers are supporting a local business and in return getting a meal and something that's almost impossible to find to find right now.

“Once we started doing it, it's crazy how one simple gesture like toilet paper with their order really affected people," Oplinger explained. "There's a few people who actually cried because they couldn't find it anywhere and we are here giving it away."

With five cases of toilet paper left to give away, Papa Vito's says they're ready to take your order and they are receiving two shipments of toilet paper a week to meet demand.