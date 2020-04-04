WORCESTER - When ordering take out this weekend, you can now consider adding a bottle of wine or some beer to your order.

Governor Charlie Baker signed the Act to Address Challenges Faced by the Municipalities Bill on Friday.

It allows restaurants to sell alcohol with their takeout and delivery orders.

Places like Altea's Eatery and Livia's Dish in Worcester are taking full advantage of the bill.

They're offering their "Bucket of Bubbles" to go. This includes a bottle of champagne and your choice of juices.

Oriola Koci, owner of Altea's and Livia's Dish, said in order to purchase the alcohol, customers have to buy a meal as well.

"I have restaurateur friends that are outside of Massachusetts and they have done this for about a week and a half, so I think we can learn from the pros and cons they had to go through. I think it's a good thing, you know, as the restaurants go because this is a new inventory we have in house. So now we have an opportunity to let our customers enjoy it at home," Koci said.

Altea's Eatery and Livia's Dish are offering both take-out and curbside pickup.