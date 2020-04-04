ORLANDO, Fla. — One person was killed, another hurt after a fire broke out at a boarding house Friday night in the Parramore neighborhood.

1 killed, 1 hurt in fire at boarding home on Jackson Street

Fire broke out around 10:30 pm Friday

Orlando Fire officials investigating

The fire was reported at 537 West Jackson Street near downtown Orlando at 10:30 p.m.

Orlando Police still had part of West Jackson Street roped off with crime scene tape surrounding the boarding home where that fire broke out.

Smoke was still coming out of the structure at times Saturday morning, even hours after the fire department put out the flames.

It was a frantic scene Friday night as neighbors rushed over to firefighters, yelling for them to save the people inside.

One person was rushed to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment.

A second person died at the scene.

The Orlando Fire Department has sent out an arson investigator as they look into what caused the fire.