PALM HARBOR, Fla. — As stricter "Stay at Home" orders go into effect, businesses classified as "non-essential" are looking for ways to stay afloat.

"You know, I can get really down and worry about the future and all of that but that doesn't help me and it doesn't help our team either," said Kathleen Murdock, who owns Clothes Mentor in Palm Harbor.

Instead, Murdock and her team got to work, taking pictures of hundreds of items in the store. At noon on Friday, they went "live" with a new online shop.

"It's great because we got our first order literally within five minutes of when we let people know we had the online store," she said.

Richard Greco of Boutique Accounting Services said he's advising his clients to try to keep moving forward even if they have to close their brick and mortar doors temporarily.

"What I'm recommending to my clients is to take a deep breath, calm down and look at their business today as if it's a whole new business," Greco said.

He said the goal is to keep servicing customers any way you can. Greco said online sales are becoming a popular option.

"Thinking of an alternative way of running your business is the best thing to do," he said.

"I think you just have to be really creative today and just figure out how to navigate through this no matter what," said Murdock.

She said they were planning to open an online shop in the future but this caused them to speed up the process.

Murdock said she's hopeful the online shop could attract more foot traffic to the store once they're able to re-open.

"We'll come out of this on the other side absolutely. We really just want to be prepared for that," she added.