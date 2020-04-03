ORLANDO, Fla. — Peter Rivera said the coronavirus pandemic changed the way his family is grieving a loved one.

Peter Rivera recently lost his 68-year-old uncle to COVID-19

Rivera says there was a live stream of the funeral

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Spectrum News | CDC | Florida Department of Health

Rivera said it all began when he learned a family member was diagnosed with the respiratory disease, COVID-19.

“When we heard about the news, that’s when it started hitting home,” Rivera said.

It was his uncle Luis de Jesus Berrios who was the father of his closet cousin.

“The moment I texted her to see how her father was doing she tells me he had only had a couple of hours to live, the doctor just told her that,” he said. ““It was a matter of two weeks that took his life.”

De Jesus Berrios was 68.

Rivera said the family held a funeral on the island but few could attend because of coronavirus fears.

“I think they allowed only like the first family members, which was about four or five maybe less,” he said.

Rivera said the family can’t comfort each other in person — just through social distancing.

“I guess the most we can do is make calls, send text messages, and just keeping them in your mind every day, sharing words,” he said.

Rivera said it doesn’t feel the same.

“When people you really love go through something like this, you wish you could do more.”

Rivera said the funeral service was streamed live online for family members, friends, and fans who could not attend. ​