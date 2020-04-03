SOUTHPORT, N.C. – With spring in the air, some people are turning to gardening to pass the time at home during the pandemic.

Gov. Roy Cooper's executive order lists lawn and garden equipment retailers as essential businesses and All in Bloom Garden Center employees say they're seeing more customers than usual for this time of year.

RELATED: Lowe's, Home Depot Making Changes as Large Crowds Raise Concerns

They also say another new trend is customers interested in planting their own food.

"We're seeing demand for tomatoes, eggplant, squashes, and okra. That's a great thing. It sort of reminds me, if you remember from your history, during World War II people planted victory gardens," employee Michael Ditullo said.

Gardeners we spoke to say being able to get out in the yard and landscape can be therapeutic, especially during this time.