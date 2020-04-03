NORTH CAROLINA – Home improvement stores Lowe's and Home Depot are making some changes due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The stores are considered essential businesses, but some became concerned when they saw big crowds during the nice weather last weekend.

Both chains are now closing earlier in the evening to allow more time for sanitization, limiting the number of customers allowed inside at one time, promoting social distancing by marking floors, and expanding benefits for store associates.