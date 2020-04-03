Millions of New Yorkers are out of work because the coronavirus pandemic, and many are still having trouble getting money for unemployment.

The family that runs Pople Ridge Farm in Oswego County is just one of the many that can't get through and file.

There have been more than 3 million attempts to file a claim last week clogging the state's telephone hotline and even crashing the website. Governor Andrew Cuomo has apologized for the failures and says the state is putting more resources into both the website and hotline.

In the meantime, Debra Byrne, the owner of Pople Ridge Farm, says families need help right now.

“We are working 12-14 hours a day and to have to go in and keep trying to get online and get bounced off when you have the application almost done and then then they shut down the whole website down, it’s just really frustrating," she says.

With more than 40 horses on her farm, Byrne says it costs thousands of dollars a month to make sure they are fed and taken care of. She says some customers have been generous with continuing to pay for services she can’t provide, but that's still not enough.