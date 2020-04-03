CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. -- Businesses everywhere are struggling under the current stay-at-home order issued to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

To help create immediate cash flow for business owners, the Catawba County Chamber of Commerce, which has almost 900 members, created a Facebook event called "The Great American Gift Card Purchase."

The goal is to entice the community to buy gift cards from shops, restaurants, hair salons, and anyone else who might be struggling.

"So injecting the cash now, and enjoying later, when all this is beyond us." said chamber president Lindsey Keisler.

For more information, click here.