ORLANDO, Fla. — The governor’s safer at home order is in effect. It’s essentially a stay-at-home order limiting access to only essential services. It supersedes local orders, but doesn’t cancel them all out.

Florida order went into effect today

Counties are allowed to issue stricter supplemental orders

Orange County's curfew, Seminole County's social distancing order is still in effect

READ IT: DeSantis Issues Executive Order for Stay-at-Home Mandate

The governor's office said the state order is meant to set a standard. Counties and cities are allowed to make stricter rules, but cannot weaken the new state order.

Orange County was already under a stay-at-home order, and with the governor’s “Safer at Home Order," not much has changed. People are still allowed to to work, and some places are deemed essential like some businesses, grocery stores and banks. A person can take walks, among other outdoor activities, provided they follow social distancing guidelines.

The governor's order doesn’t require a curfew. In Volusia County, Daytona Beach quickly canceled its curfew, but Orange is keeping its order in place.

The state now says that is allowed.

Seminole County didn't have a stay-at-home order. Things are now stricter under the governor’s order. The county did, however keep its own social distancing mandate, as did nearby Lake County.

“Six feet distance in between markings on the ground, no meeting of 10 or more and 30 percent occupancy inside of businesses," said Alan Harris with Seminole County Emergency Management. "For assembly, no more than 10 individuals in any places of assembly and no more than 10 people for social gathering.”

When it comes to churches and other religious facilities, the governor is allowing them to stay open if they follow CDC guidelines. Many churches we spoke to say they are sticking online.

“We are operating in the digital world, we do a live stream service,” said Foundry Church lead Pastor Seth Cain.

Cain said usually they would have 500 to 600 people during a service. They are now keeping their faith through home computer.

“Find the balance of ackowleding the situation we are in, but not grinding to a halt as if this world is coming to an end. We are talking as if there is light at the end of the tunnel,” Cain said.

If a person does head out to an essential spot, officials are asking them to continue to social distance.