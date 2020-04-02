ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. – With vacation home rentals suspended for two weeks, the owners of dozens of resort rental companies are scrambling to figure out their next step.

“We’re trying to abide by the rules and we are,” said Emma Stringer with Beach Retreats Vacation Rentals on Anna Maria Island. “But the rules change like every day and we wake up and wonder what the new rule is going to be.”

Stinger was forced to cancel all of her incoming reservations for what’s historically the island’s busiest two weeks of the year.

“It’s just devastating,” she said.

Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order late last week barring vacation rental companies from making new reservations or bookings during a two-week period that began on March 28.

Hotels, motels, resorts, long-term rentals, or rentals to essential personnel are exempt from the order.

As stated in the order, any companies or homeowners who do not comply and are reported to the Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) could have their license revoked by the state.

Holmes Beach Police Chief William Tojaker says their department is closely watching rental properties within the city limits. He says anyone who continues to rent weekly vacation homes will be reported to the state immediately.

“If we get a new batch of people, we will immediately report them to the DPBR,” Tokajer said, “This is serious.”