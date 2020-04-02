UNITED STATES -- In recent months, there's been some confusion on whether or not making your own face masks would assist in the fight against the coronavirus. Altough there is a consensus that homemade masks are not as effective as medical-ones, there is new research that making your own masks can be beneficial.

According to the CDC, there is still no need for face masks unless you're feeling sick and want to prevent spreading your symptoms to others. They say the best preventative measures you can take is regularly washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and self-isolating.

Health officials are also urging people during the crisis to donate any masks they've stocked up on to medical employees, who are running low due to a shortage.

If you are going to make your own mask to go somewhere essential, such as the grocery story or pharmacy, there are a few guidelines you should follow.