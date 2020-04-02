UNITED STATES -- In recent months, there's been some confusion on whether or not making your own face masks would assist in the fight against the coronavirus. Altough there is a consensus that homemade masks are not as effective as medical-ones, there is new research that making your own masks can be beneficial.
According to the CDC, there is still no need for face masks unless you're feeling sick and want to prevent spreading your symptoms to others. They say the best preventative measures you can take is regularly washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and self-isolating.
Health officials are also urging people during the crisis to donate any masks they've stocked up on to medical employees, who are running low due to a shortage.
If you are going to make your own mask to go somewhere essential, such as the grocery story or pharmacy, there are a few guidelines you should follow.
- Make Sure the Material You're Using is Clean: The majority of people don't have brand new materials laying around their houses, so for the sake of basic protecting, reusing cloths like t-shirts or bags should work. But you should clean it using a product approved by the CDC.
- Attaching It: For basic coverings, you need to protect from your nose to your mouth. In order to hold it in place, smaller cuts of fabric should be used on the side of the mask to attach it to the ears. Rubber bands are not recommended for this, especially larger ones that can stretch around your head, because they can cut off circulation or potentially snap and hurt somebody.
- Wearing It: The CDC still says there is no need to wear a mask around your home, unless you must come in contact with others and you're feeling sick. You might consider wearing one when running out to the store or pharmacy.
- Don't Touch It: Just as you shouldn't touch your face, you shouldn't touch your mask any more than you have to. Removing it by the sides is recommended, and washing your hands before and after would be safest.