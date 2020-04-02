ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It has been a deadly 24 hours on Central Florida roadways with Florida Highway Patrol responding to eight fatal crashes.

Deadly 24 hours on Central Florida roadways

FHP responded to 8 fatal crashes

This comes amid lighter traffic conditions

Crashes overall are down with lighter traffic, but the number of deadly crashes is up.

In Brevard County, a driver was founded ejected from his vehicle off Courtney Parkway and Bio Lab Road in Merritt Island on Wednesday morning. In Flagler County, a deadly crash was reported at US-1 near County Road 200, also on Wednesday morning. A driver traveling east on I-4 in Osceola County on Wednesday morning hit a vehicle next to his, killing him.

By the afternoon, troopers say a driver attempting to pass vehicles on State Road 46 in Brevard County, entered into oncoming traffic and hit and killed a motorcyclist head on.

In Orange County, a driver of a pickup truck swerved to avoid hitting a pedestrian on Valencia College Lane. Instead his vehicle hit an SUV, and a passenger in the SUV was killed.

A vehicle hit and killed a person walking across the street at US-192 and Simpson Road Wednesday afternoon in Osceola County.

On Wednesday evening, a driver who wouldn’t stop for Daytona Beach Police on Bellevue Avenue traveled into the intersection at Williamson Blvd where his vehicle hit another vehicle. The driver and passenger of that second vehicle were killed.

On Thursday morning, a postal mail semi-truck hit a tow truck and street sweeper on Narcoossee Road, killing the driver of the sweeper in Osceola County.