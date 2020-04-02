CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It’s tough to have a dinner party in the world of social distancing. So a of couple restaurant owners turned to social media.



Jamie Brown and Jeff Tonidandel, who own several restaurants in Charlotte, like Haberdish and Growlers Pourhouse, are inviting everyone over for dinner... on Instagram.



“I had taken for granted just our business in general. That we were able to have hundreds of people dine in our restaurants every day,” Brown said. “How good that felt.”



This week, the two started their own “Takeout Tuesday” as a way to encourage people to support local business during the coronavirus pandemic.



Jamie and Jeff asked followers to grab takeout from their favorite local restaurants, then join them on the Haberdish Instagram account where the two did a live broadcast talking about their meal and how the pandemic has affected the restaurant industry.



“That's always been a big part of [owning a restaurant] is the community element,” Brown said. “But that no longer exists. So [we’re] kind of creating that in a virtual way.”



You can join in on Jamie and Jeff’s “Takeout Tuesday”, this Tuesday at 7 p.m. on the @haberdish Instagram account.