KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Dr. Sajid Chaudhary has been treating infectious diseases since 2004 in Central Florida.

“Many of the people, they are scared of this coronavirus, and we are here to take care of our people,” he said.

Dr. Chaudhary is part of a clinic in Kissimmee called Florida Infectious Disease Specialists . The doctors in this group are on the frontlines at hospitals across Osceola County.

Chaudhary got teary eyed thinking about how his family inspired him to become a doctor.

“Always my family, my mom, my dad, they always taught me from the childhood that you’re going to be a doctor,” he said. “So I never thought about being anything else.”

Lately, Chaudhary has been working 10 to 12 hours a day, seven days a week. He comes in contact with COVID-19 patients every day.

“I always feel good about taking care of other people,” he said. “So when they are sick, they are in trouble, they are suffering, you feel good when you are taking care of them.”

With proper attention and the use of personal protective equipment, the risk is minimized he said. Chaudhary said we have yet to see the worst and hopes people listen to the recommended guidelines.

“The only way we can stop the spread of this infection is the infected people stay away from the uninfected people,” he explained. “Once we stop that chain of the spread of this disease, then we can control this disease.”

Now more than ever, Dr. Chaudhary is proud to be a part of the healthcare community.

“And I hope that we all will be able to pass through this crisis collectively as a team and we’ll be together,” he said.

Chaudhary urges residents to stay at home, wash their hands, and practice social distancing.