DELAND, Fla. -- An unidentified female Stetson University student in an Orlando hospital attended an event at a public baseball field and visited with a sorority before testing positive for COVID-19, the university says.

Stetson University received confirmation that the off-campus student tested positive on Tuesday.

“The university has been in touch with her family and they asked that this information be communicated to the community,” a statement from Stetson said.

The student had not been feeling well and limited her access and interactions with the campus since March 6. However, the unversity said she attended an event on March 11 at the city of DeLand’s Melching Field as a student employee.

“She worked in the press box, but ran promotions and did interact with the crowd,” Stetson added. “Also, she attended a sorority meeting on March 16."

The sorority and Athletics Department have been notified. The name of the sorority was not released. The city of DeLand was notified because it owns Melching Field.

“I can confirm that we were informed of the positive test and will be taking steps to sanitize the press box at Melching Field, which is a city facility,” said Chris Graham, a spokesman for DeLand. “Our prayers are with her, her family and friends and the Stetson community.”

Stetson is working with the Florida Department of Health and is currently following its infectious-disease protocol.

“The university has identified individuals who may have been in contact with the student and asked them to monitor their symptoms per CDC guidelines and report any symptoms to Stetson University’s Health Service,” Stetson said.

Any member of the Stetson community who has been to campus in the past 14 days and thinks they may have come into direct contact with the virus causing COVID-19 or is experiencing flu-like symptoms (fever over 100.3 degrees, cough, shortness of breath, possible nausea/diarrhea possible loss of taste/smell) should alert Stetson immediately.

Fill out this online form: Stetson University: COVID-19 Report a Concern Form .

During business hours, call Health Service at 1-386-822-8150.

After business hours, call Public Safety at 1-386-822-7300.