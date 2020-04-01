WORCESTER - Holmes-Shusas Florist is only doing 25 to 30 percent of their normal sales.

It's the harsh reality for many small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Owner Paul Shusas said, "We'll be okay, but in most situations, many situations, it's going to be difficult. First of the month, have to pay rent, have to pay this, have to pay that."

The Worcester floral shop is considered non-essential by Governor Charlie Baker's stay-at-home order.

Shusas says he and his family are taking remote orders for funerals, birthdays and anniversaries.

"We had to lay three people off. It's just weird coming to work and not having those people," Shusas said.

The Cares Act is the country's third and largest emergency relief bill to date. Congress passed the $2 trillion package and President Donald Trump signed it into law last week.

Rep. James McGovern (D-MA) said, "Quite frankly, took a bill originating in the Senate that was focused on big corporations and turned it into a bill focused more on workers, families and businesses."

It includes $375 billion in small business relief including forgivable loans, debt relief for new borrowers and immediate disaster grants. The funds are first come, first served.

Rep, Stephen Lynch (D-MA) said, "The money has been authorized, but the actual procedures have not come down yet for some of these programs."

Shusas said he won't apply for a small business grant or loan, so other businesses in greater need can.

"Two hundred businesses is what we have in Greendale, nevermind the rest of the state," Shusas said. "So I don't know how much help that's gonna end up being for people, so we just have to hunker down."

Shusas has been in business for 46 years and says he's seen a lot, but nothing like this. He says his business should make it through, but his biggest concern is making sure people are being careful and not taking chances during this pandemic.