As people hunker down, taking care of their families at home with the coronavirus spreading, many are also wondering what else they can do to help. One company in Saratoga Springs may have a solution.

“We want to get face masks to those that need it most,” Maria Messier said.

Messier and her business partner Joanne Frank could use your help to make that happen. Together they manufacture unique baby products for families on the go. But right now, that has to take a back seat because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Like other business owners, we have a lot of time on our hands. Let’s put it that way,” Messier said.

They’re taking that time and their skills to make face masks instead and give back to the community.

“Given the fact I have a medical background and my colleagues are on the front lines, I said I really like to take these donations and give them to the hospitals,” Messier said.

These are not N95 masks, the ones recommended for complete protection.

“We fully understand that our face masks are not N95 quality nor are they considered protective equipment,” Messier said. “But the CDC has since lessened the criteria and said they can certainly be used over protective equipment.”

Messier has been an ICO nurse for the past 20 years. She says right now, in the middle of this outbreak, her colleagues are using protective equipment, which is supposed to be for every patient in 12-hour shifts.

“As an ICU nurse, that’s unheard of. I can’t believe that’s happening. Sadly, that’s our reality,” Messier said.

In addition, she says the average person does not need an N95 mask for a quick trip to the grocery store or the gas station. These will do just fine.

“A handmade mask will protect, if you cough, if you sneeze, it will catch about 70 percent of those particles,” Messier said.

You can go to the company’s website, ExtendHer.com. You can donate a mask directly to a medical facility or for every mask you buy, one will automatically be shipped to a medical facility.