SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota couple is among the thousands of passengers on board Holland America's Zaandam, which has been turned away from other ports in recent weeks while the coronavirus situation on board the vessel has deteriorated.

Now, as the vessel and a companion ship, the Rotterdam, nears its next destination — Port Everglades in Broward County — the couple's daughter, Jennifer Allan, is pleading with officials to act quickly.

Allan's father, 75-year-old Bill Reed, has pneumonia and recently tested positive for the virus. For Bill and the other passengers who have tested positive, time is running out.

Up until this point, however, Gov. Ron DeSantis has been reluctant to allow the infected passengers to disembark, not wanting to risk bringing more people carrying COVID-19 into the state's epicenter for virus cases.

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he would speak to DeSantis about the ships.

“They're dying on the ship,” Trump said. “I'm going to do what's right. Not only for us, but for humanity.”

We spoke to Jennifer Allan as she continues her battle to help her parents get home and her father get the medical attention he needs. To hear her story in her own words, watch the video above.