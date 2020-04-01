WARE - Ware resident April Ramos is usually busy running her own salon, but since she has had to temporarily close her business, she decided to take on a new project.

Sewing for hours is what she is doing after hearing about a mask shortage at local hospitals. Her efforts started on Facebook where she went to find a sewing machine.

"Sorry I broke that sewing machine, Kayla,” Ramos said after long hours led to breaking that sewing machine which was given to her.

Ramos doesn’t have a lot of experience sewing. She says she hasn’t done it since high school.

"It took me two hours and a couple glasses of wine later before I could figure out how to use a sewing machine,” Ramos explained.

Now, just a few weeks and two sewing machines later, she is sewing dozens of masks. It’s efforts people like Ramos and others have been making to help out with the shortage.

Instead of using multiple N-95 masks, medical workers can change out those cloth masks instead, wash them and reuse them.

"I just know how crucial these are going to be in the near future,” Ramos said.

But she is running low on supplies. She only has a few yards of fabric left and has reverted to her tied because she ran out of elastic. She’s asking for donations so she can continue making these masks.

"In order for me to keep those that I love safe and other people who love others in the health care facility, please contact me,” said Ramos.

She said anyone who wants to help or needs masks can reach out to her on Facebook and they can coordinate a way to safely give those supplies. She leaves a container on her back porch with spray as well.