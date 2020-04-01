PITTSFIELD - Although their store-front on South Street is closed, Peace Train Tees is still teaming up with local businesses to support each other during the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of their ‘Here for Good Berkshires’ campaign, the Pittsfield store is producing special t-shirts for several area businesses effected by the outbreak.

Owner Mike Sacco said, "This is our way of trying to continue to be a positive and contributing part of the Pittsfield downtown business community.”

Sacco said the partnership was a no-brainer, given the local nature of their existing business.

“Lots of our customers are small businesses, so we’re really kind of in-tune with just local business in general," Sacco said.

Almost 20 local businesses have t-shirts available to purchase so far. The proceeds from each sale are split evenly between peace train tees and the business on the shirt.

Sacco says it’s easy for anyone to be a part of the campaign. “All they do is they supply their artwork, whether it be their logo, or a design, or something related to COVID-19, and we’ll use that artwork on their shirt in conjunction with the nice ‘Here for Good’ logo," Sacco said.

Sacco says the campaign shows the commitment of the Berkshire business community to re-open, whenever the pandemic ends.

“No one can tell us when this is going to end, but when it does end, and it will end, we’ll come out of it and we’re gonna be here for you," Sacco said. "And we want to support anyone else who can be here for you.”