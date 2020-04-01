ORLANDO, Fla. — Testing is now in its second week at the Orange County Convention Center. And for the first time on Wednesday, they’ve opened up those tests to all ages — as long as you have a fever of 99.6, are symptomatic, or have pre-existing conditions.

Early in the morning, the site saw the need for expanded testing as people of all ages, many sick, came through looking for help.

Under a federal mandate, the OCCC testing site can run 250 tests a day.

Wednesday morning, 100 cars were lined up by 8 a.m. So many turned out that the site reached its daily limit and shut down the site by 11:15 a.m. That's the fastest they've met that limit since opening up and demonstrating the community's need.

“We got a lot of sicker people today. People are very scared. They were waiting for this day for a while,” said Sasha DeCesare, an registered nurse working at the OCCC testing site.

The @OCCC testing site is open today after expanding testing to all ages so long as those people are showing symptoms of coronavirus and have a fever of 99.6 or higher. Are you coming through for testing now that they’re expanding the testing in Orlando? @MyNews13 #N13COVID19 pic.twitter.com/8wNuy9dnPz — Rachael Krause (@RKrause_News) April 1, 2020

Decesare works as an RN in the prescreening and screening areas at the site, seeing people of all ages coming through including children, many very sick.

“Some just rolled down their window and started crying, so happy to be here and grateful, looking for comfort, to know that we got them, they’re going to be okay. It’s just, I was glad to see them here and to be able to help them,” DeCesare said.

Some people brought neighbors, others their children in to be tested. DeCesare said she even recognized a few faces coming through lines in the past weeks, making her grateful that the site has enough personal protective equipment for the staff here to protect themselves.

“We, to be honest, are grateful because they’re taking great care of us here,” DeCesare said. “I am from Orange County, and I work in many hospitals in the area. Friends of mine have come here to get tested, because they don’t have enough PPE to be protected,”

That drive to spread compassion is being felt around the convention center.

I spoke with a special with the FL national guard & an Orange Co nurse working inside the @OCCC testing site. They say they’re seeing a lot of scared, sick people - some bringing in their neighbors, others their kids for testing @MyNews13 #N13COVID19 pic.twitter.com/8WadYK2YrR — Rachael Krause (@RKrause_News) April 1, 2020

Special David Anthony Martinez is here with the Florida National Guard, deployed as he helps in the garage where people come to be tested.

Seeing two young kids in the car today with family, including a young boy waiting to be swabbed for the coronavirus, Martinez sent him a quick message through a quick gesture, flexing his arms at the child for strength.

"He did, he gave me the gesture back and laughed in the car, so I felt like I was making an impact on his life and his mom’s life, so I think they’ll remember that,” said Martinez, Short Air Defense Repair.

One-thousand more tests were approved for the OCCC testing site. Additional tests will allow the nurses and the staff to screen hundreds more around Central Florida in the coming days.

Both DeCesare and Martinez are from Florida and both have young families at home. While it’s hard leaving them every day, they say there’s a need right now at this site, and they’re happy to serve, ready to help these families and fellow community members driving through in their time of need.

“We’re just pushing through. Our community needs us and we’re here. We’re here,” DeCesare said.

Because they went through the daily 250 tests so quickly Wednesday morning, site leaders are encouraging those who are sick and in need of this swab arrive early in the coming days.

The site will open up for testing again at 9 a.m. Thursday.