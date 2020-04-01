ORANGE CITY, Fla. – When one Orange City boy’s birthday party was cancelled due to the coronavirus— the community stepped up to bring a special surprise to his front door instead.

Jackson Rice ran out his front door on his seventh birthday to find a parade of all his favorite people happening on his street.

“My family, the police, the fire truck and my friends and my teacher,” Rice said.

The parade, organized by his grandmother, was a total surprise. The Orange City Fire Chief says they loved being a part of it.

“We’ve been busy just like everyone else you know and no one knows when this is going to end or how it is going to go so being able to do something that makes somebody happy is obviously a morale booster for everybody,” said Ronnie Long, Chief of the Orange City Fire Department.

Jackson’s mother believes this is something her son will always remember.

“They still haven’t quite comprehended everything yet as to why we can’t go anywhere and why we can’t see our friends and family but I think in the future when he looks back and remembers this, it’s really going to hit him and I think this will impact him for years to come,” Ashley Rice said.

Jackson said that this was the best day of his life.

After the parade, they went​ to Sonic and had a socially-distanced birthday dinner from their cars.