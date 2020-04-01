ORLANDO, Fla. — Nonprofit Hope CommUnity Center is using social media to help make social distancing feel less distant for its community. Here’s how:
1. Photo challenge: The nonprofit's youth leaders created a photo challenge for the children and teens in several of the youth groups. The challenge is to post a different picture every day; for example: smiling picture, holding hands, and embracing a friend.
So far, an estimated 100 people have participated in the photo challenge.
2. Online tutoring: The youth group leaders provide online tutoring using Zoom to members still in school to help them with learning at home.
3. WhatsApp group: The nonprofit also created a WhatsApp group to help parents teach their children who now learn at home.
4. Coping skills: The nonprofit also provides ways to help the children and teens how to cope mentally with social distancing, learning at home and the stay at home orders.
5. Recipes: Members of MOMS, Making Ongoing Meaningful Steps, began to post recipes on the group's Facebook page. The ingredients of the recipes mainly use food distributed by school districts during food giveaways.
Here is a donut recipe created by one of members using Aunt Jemima's Pancake Mix:
Recipe:
- Regular pancake dough (add water)
- Make the mixture thick enough
- If you don't have Domino sugar, you can mix regular sugar
- Fry balls of the mixes then drain with a napkin
Donuts for everyone!