ORLANDO, Fla. — Nonprofit Hope CommUnity Center is using social media to help make social distancing feel less distant for its community. Here’s how:

1. Photo challenge: The nonprofit's youth leaders created a photo challenge for the children and teens in several of the youth groups. The challenge is to post a different picture every day; for example: smiling picture, holding hands, and embracing a friend.

So far, an estimated 100 people have participated in the photo challenge.

2. Online tutoring: The youth group leaders provide online tutoring using Zoom to members still in school to help them with learning at home.

3. WhatsApp group: The nonprofit also created a WhatsApp group to help parents teach their children who now learn at home.

4. Coping skills: The nonprofit also provides ways to help the children and teens how to cope mentally with social distancing, learning at home and the stay at home orders.

5. Recipes: Members of MOMS, Making Ongoing Meaningful Steps​, began to post recipes on the group's Facebook page. The ingredients of the recipes mainly use food distributed by school districts during food giveaways.

Here is a donut recipe created by one of members using Aunt Jemima's Pancake Mix:

Recipe:

Regular pancake dough (add water)

Make the mixture thick enough

If you don't have Domino sugar, you can mix regular sugar

Fry balls of the mixes then drain with a napkin

Donuts for everyone!