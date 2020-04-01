ORLANDO, Fla. – The Walt Disney Company has purchased more land near Magic Kingdom.

Disney buys more land near Magic Kingdom

The 26.3 acres is just west of the theme park

Disney purchased 235 acres of adjacent land in December

The 26.3 acres of land, which sits right next to Lake Reedy was bought last month by Celebration Company, a subsidiary of Disney, according to Orange County records.

Disney purchased the land from Lake Reedy Development Group, LLC, the same company it purchased 235 acres of adjacent land from in late December.

Both pieces of property sit just west of Magic Kingdom and northwest of Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course.

Just like with that purchase, Disney hasn’t publicly said what it plans to do with the land.

Right now, the company is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused Disney to close its theme parks until further notice. Earlier this week, Disney executives said they would take pay cuts to help the company’s businesses recover.

Prior to the closures, Disney’s theme parks had several projects in the works. The status of those are uncertain.