NATIONWIDE – Disney World and Disneyland are temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the parks have found a way put one of its signature items to use.

Disney donates rain ponchos, masks to fight coronavirus

The ponchos will be distributed to hospitals via MedShare

Disney previously donated excess food to area food banks

Disney on Wednesday announced it has donated 150,000 rain ponchos to help the medical community. The ponchos will go to MedShare, an aid organization, which will distribute the items to hospitals in need.

The idea to donate the ponchos was inspired by nurses across the country who found the ponchos can protect their clothing and prolong the use of personal protective equipment.

“Disney Parks has a longstanding history of helping hospitals and communities, dating back to the 1930s, when Walt, himself, took Disney characters and animators on outreach visits,” Disney said in a statement. “Sharing the magic of Disney continues today through contributions, collaborating with nonprofit organizations, in-kind gifts and employee volunteerism.”

Disney announced it has also donated more than 100,000 N95 masks to New York, California and Florida.

These donations come after both Disney World and Disneyland gave its excess food to area food banks like Second Harvest Food Bank when its parks closed.

Earlier this week Disney executives agreed to take pay cuts during the closure. Disney chairman Bob Iger said he would forgo his entire salary, while new CEO Bob Chapek said he would take a 50 percent salary cut.

Disney’s U.S. parks have been closed since mid-March and will remain closed “until further notice.”