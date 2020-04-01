ORLANDO, Fla. – Executives at Comcast have announced they will be giving up their salaries amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Comcast executives giving up salaries during coronavirus pandemic

CEO Brian Roberts, NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell donating salaries to charity

Comcast has also pledged $500 million to support employee pay and benefits

Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts said in a letter to employees last week that he and four other executives, including NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell, would be donating 100 percent of their salaries to coronavirus-related relief efforts.

Comcast is the parent of Universal Orlando, which has been closed since March 16 because of the pandemic.

“For the duration of this situation, our senior leaders, Mike Cavanagh, Dave Watson, Jeff Shell, Jeremy Darroch and I have chosen to donate 100% of our salaries to charities that support COVID-19 relieft efforts,” Roberts wrote. “We hope in some small way we can make this time easier on our employees, our local communities and our customers.”

In the letter, Roberts also revealed that the company had committed $500 million to help employees in impacted business units with continued pay and benefits.

Executives from other theme park companies are also giving up their salaries. Earlier this week, Disney announced that chairman Bob Iger would forgo his salary for the year, while new CEO Bob Chapek would take a 50 percent pay cut as the park remain closed.

It’s unclear when the theme parks will reopen.