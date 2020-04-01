TAMPA, Fla. — The wait is over.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be unveiling their new uniforms online Tuesday at 1 p.m.

Last Bucs uniform change was before 2014 season

More uniform information, history on team website

Bucs fans have been expressing hope for new uniforms for years, pretty much since the team's redesign debuted in 2014.

The team has hinted at new uniforms and in recent months.

This will mark the third major change in the Buccaneers' uniforms since they began play in 1976 in an orange-and-red scheme that featured a stylized pirate with a knife in his mouth on the helmet.

In 1997, the Buccaneers unveiled a drastically altered uniform scheme. Orange and red was replaced by pewter – a new color introduced into the NFL – and a darker red.

The uniform change also ushered in the franchise's most successful run, which included the Super Bowl 37 win after the 2002 season.

Tampa's Bay's 2014 uniform change featured alarm-clock style numbers which was not a fan favorite.