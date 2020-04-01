TAMPA, Fla. — Loan help could soon be on the way for small business owners in the Bay area struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the recently passed CARES Act goes into effect nationwide.

CARES Act establishes $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program

Loans will be provided at low interest rates, can be forgiven under certain conditions

Karen Pluta has owned Rockstar Cleaning & Organization for six years.

She said before COVID-19, her business was growing.

"Things were going good and I thought I was going to be able to hire and then all this happened and it's a real disappointment," Pluta said.

But the recently passed CARES Act could bring just the help business owners like Pluta need right now.

The Small Business Administration and the Treasury Department announced Tuesday that they have started the mobilization of banks and other lending institutions to provide small businesses with capital. The application process is expected to begin on Friday.

The CARES Act establishes a new $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses. The program is designed to provide relief to millions of small businesses so they can keep going and keep their workers employed.

"This legislation provides small business job retention loans to provide eight weeks of payroll and certain overhead to keep workers employed," said Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin.

Loans will be provided at low interest rates and the SBA could forgive the portion of the loan proceeds that cover payroll costs, rent, utilities and mortgage interest.

Thomas Zernick, President of the SBA Lending Division at Tampa-based First Home Bank, said they have already posted an Application Queue on their website and hundreds of inquiries are coming in.

"We think this will be a tremendous boost to stimulate businesses in the Tampa Bay area and really help them survive this and ultimately get back to business and thrive," he said.

It's designed to be a quick process, as well.

"We'll do a real quick SBA eligibility test, we'll make sure the amount of the loan they're applying for is prudent and accurate and then we expect to fund these loans in as quickly as three to five days," Zernick said.

Companies may borrow up to 2.5 times their payroll, or up to $10 million.

Businesses with fewer than 500 employees, nonprofits and tribal business concerns that meet the SBA's business size definition, as well as some veterans organizations, are all eligible. Self-employed individuals and independent contractors also qualify.

"Hopefully this will help my business build back up and I won't have to close and find something else to do," said Pluta.

To receive the aid, businesses must have been operational by at least February 15.

For more information, you can go to the Small Business Administration website.