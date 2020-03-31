NATIONWIDE – Walmart is taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Walmart to check workers' temperatures when they report to work

Anyone with a temp of at least 100 degrees will be sent home

Employees will also be asked "basic health screening" questions

The company on Tuesday said it would begin checking employees’ temperatures before they start their shift. Employees will also be asked “basic health screening” questions.

Any employee with a temperature of at least 100 degrees Fahrenheit will be asked to go home and seek medical treatment if necessary, Walmart said. The employees will still be paid for reporting to work.

Walmart said it’s in the process of sending infrared thermometers to all of its locations.

Masks and gloves will also be available for employees if supplies allow.

The new measures will be implemented at all Walmart stores, Sam’s Clubs, and other Walmart-owned facilities.

“We continue to follow and communicate the CDC’s recommended guidance on behaviors like washing hands, social distancing and the cleaning of surfaces,” Walmart said in a news release.