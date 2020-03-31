KISSIMMEE, Fla. — State Leaders held a virtual town hall asking for Gov. Ron DeSantis to suspend rent evictions in Florida amid the coronavirus crisis.

As the first of the month approaches, worry has overcome Shontia Washington in Kissimmee. She was a waitress at Waffle House, working six days a week.

Her employer gave her a letter explaining the temporary loss of her job, a letter to show creditors and her rental office.

Washington lives at Kissimmee Homes Apartments — an income restricted community. Washington said the property manager there thought the letter was fake, but it’s very much real. It’s a reality Washington, a mother of four, wishes she wasn’t dealing with.

“You already have no hours, you’re not able to go to work to feed your children, You’re not able to get the basic essentials that you need to make sure that your home is taken care of,” Washington said.

Waffle House is always open, even during hurricanes... But #coronavirus has closed more than 600 restaurants. A waitress who worked at the #Celebration location is now jobless & is worried about paying rent as the 1st approaches. @WaffleHouse @MyNews13 #News13Osceola #N13COVID19 pic.twitter.com/42V4DCSNR2 — Stephanie Bechara (@BecharaReports) March 31, 2020

State Senator Victor Torres was part of a statewide teleconference urging the cancelation of rent payments during the COVID-19 crisis, something DeSantis has said little about.

“I want to send a message to the governor and the state of Florida,” Torres said. “I and other legislators are trying to push the governor to suspend all evictions and foreclosures in the state at least for 60 days to help the community. We need his help.”

Hallmark Management Inc. which oversees Kissimmee Homes Apartments, told Spectrum News 13 they are willing to work with tenants. They say they won’t evict or penalize any residents and are willing to work out payment plans if needed.