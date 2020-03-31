“When we close down once a year I’m always cleaning out ice bins and wiping down sinks. That’s normal. This is abnormal,” said Laura Serway, owner of Laci’s Tapas Bar.



Laura Serway is busy, as you can imagine. She’s always up to something.



“One of the things I do nonstop is get on the phone once or twice a day is see if there is anything I can do, any meals I can supply,” said Serway.



But at her restaurant, Laci’s Tapas Bar, she’s busy with clean-up and projects instead of customers.



“So about ten days afterwards, we cut it off and we’re done,” said Serway.



As gatherings were limited Laci’s, like every restaurant were in a bind. Serway had to lay off 70 percent of her staff.



“One of the hardest days of my life,” said Serway.



She then took the restaurant to drive-thru style, for 10 days, before realizing the restaurant would need to close indefinitely.



“Unfortunately when you payroll meets or exceeds your revenue, it’s just not going to work. So I had to make an executive decision,” said Serway.



Don’t fret; Serway is determined to open her doors as soon as possible. And she’s hoping her fellow restaurateurs will be able to do the same.



“It’s very difficult because we don’t know whose going to bubble up afterwards and whose not and no one wants to talk about It but it’s a question that’s on all of our minds,” said Serway.