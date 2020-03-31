CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- People aren't out on the roads as much because of the stay-at-home order in North Carolina, but if you are out and have to get gas, you're going to see lower prices at the pump.

The national average is $1.997, but Tiffany Wright with AAA Carolinas says they're seeing a new trend at gas stations around the Charlotte-area.

“Typically this is the time of year when they actually start to creep up as we hit that spring break travel and as we hit spring maintenance season, so it’s kind of a unique time,” she says.

Wright says the coronavirus is playing a big part in driving down gas prices, because there's less demand right now. The average gas price for regular gas is $1.826, for mid-grade it's $2.222, for premium it's $2.533 and for diesel it's down to $2.531.

“The silver lining in the coronavirus, if there is one, would be gas prices," says Wright.

If you do have to fill up, you need to take extra steps to stay clean and healthy.

“We want to make sure that you are packing hand sanitizer, and we want to make sure that’s at least 60 percent alcohol," Wright says. "You want to make sure you have some disinfectant wipes.”

She also says if you have wipes, try and clean the handle and buttons before you pump, and use sanitizer as soon as you're done.

“When you do go to the pumps, do your part so that you don’t spread the disease.”

If you want to check the average gas price where you live, click here.